KLINE TWP., Pa. - State Police in Schuylkill County are releasing more details about Saturday's chain reaction crash on I-81. 

Snow Squall in Schuylkill County

69 New reporter Jack Reinhard captured this photo of the snow squall on Route 378. 

The crash happened in the NB lane of I-81 at MM 139 in Kline Township around 1:15 p.m. during a snow squall. 

It involved dozens of vehicles. 

Police say the snow squall caused near zero visibility.

The initial crash involved three commercial vehicles and ten passenger vehicles, police say. 

I-81 snow squall crash

The crash happened during a snow squall in Schuylkill County and involved dozens of vehicles. 

The chief of the McAdoo Fire company says a series of crashes followed.

In total there were between 40 to 50 vehicles involved. At least 15 vehicles were heavily damaged.

Fortunately, police said no one was seriously injured.

