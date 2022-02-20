KLINE TWP., Pa. - State Police in Schuylkill County are releasing more details about Saturday's chain reaction crash on I-81.
The crash happened in the NB lane of I-81 at MM 139 in Kline Township around 1:15 p.m. during a snow squall.
It involved dozens of vehicles.
Police say the snow squall caused near zero visibility.
The initial crash involved three commercial vehicles and ten passenger vehicles, police say.
The chief of the McAdoo Fire company says a series of crashes followed.
In total there were between 40 to 50 vehicles involved. At least 15 vehicles were heavily damaged.
Fortunately, police said no one was seriously injured.