STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A neighbor is being credited with saving a man's life after pulling him from a burning home.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. Monday.

Stroudsburg Fire Chief Charles Frantz says a neighbor called 911 reporting a house on fire with a man stuck inside.

Instead of waiting for firefighters to arrive, that neighbor took matters into his own hands, knocking down the door and dragging the man out, the chief says.

"You see a fire, most people are running away from a fire and the fire department gets here and we're going toward the fire,” Frantz said. “For a neighbor to do that, you have to be a close-knit neighborhood."

The neighbor didn’t want to be on camera with 69 News, but he did say he heard the man inside the burning home screaming for help. He said the only thing going through his mind was getting the man to safety.

When firefighters got to the home, Frantz says it was slowly becoming more and more engulfed by flames.

"When I got here, there was heavy fire coming out of the left window and the porch, and within a matter of minutes, the whole front of the porch was on fire," Frantz said.

Most of the damage was done to the front of the house but in total, the home is uninhabitable.

The man was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for burn treatment, and his animals -- two dogs and a snake -- were taken to a shelter to be cared for.

Stroudsburg Fire Department, East Stroudsburg Fire Department, Stroud Area Regional Police, Suburban EMS, and Pocono Township RIT assisted on the scene.

The Stroud Area Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating the fire.