EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - It was a driveway delivery that appalled folks living in an East Stroudsburg, Monroe County neighborhood.

"The pictures that were on there, it was just disturbing," said resident David Nosti.

Nosti says those pictures were part of antisemitic, political fliers that referenced child sexual abuse and had the headline "Every single aspect of the Biden Administration is Jewish."

The flier features pictures of several Biden administration officials and refers readers to an antisemitic website. Nosti says the delivery of those fliers was caught on camera.

"I have that on my security camera, just a car driving by, people throwing stuff right out the windows," said Nosti.

Nosti says he gave that footage to the Stroud Area Regional Police. He owns a landscaping business and says he saw the fliers in several neighborhoods in the area.

Neighbor Adam Anik, who is Jewish, was the first to find the fliers and alert his neighbors.

"One was obscene and insane. They both were really in the content and premise," said Anik.

Anik says he gave the fliers to state Rep. Tarah Probst. Anik says he was also contacted by police.

Anik and Nosti says they hope someone figures out who is behind the hate, because they say it has no place in their community.