PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - The cause of a house explosion in Carbon County is likely propane related, officials confirm.

The reports are out of Penn Forest Township on Bradstreet Cir. The call came in just before 9:20 a.m., officials say.

Photos from the scene show a home engulfed in flames.

Officials on scene tell us the cause is likely propane related. There is a tank inside the home that may have had a small leak.

No one was home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

PSP Fern Ridge and the ATF are investigating.

One neighbor tells 69 News the explosion was so powerful, she thought her house was coming down. She described the incident as being "intense."