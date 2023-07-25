PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - The cause of a house explosion in Carbon County is likely propane related, officials confirm. 

Penn Forest explosion viewer photo

Photo from neighbor on Bradstreet Cir. in Penn Forest Twp. 

The reports are out of Penn Forest Township on Bradstreet Cir. The call came in just before 9:20 a.m., officials say. 

Photos from the scene show a home engulfed in flames. 

Penn Forest explosion viewer photo

Photo taken by neighbor just moments after house explosion on Bradstreet Cir. in Penn Forest Twp. 

Officials on scene tell us the cause is likely propane related. There is a tank inside the home that may have had a small leak. 

No one was home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. 

PSP Fern Ridge and the ATF are investigating.

One neighbor tells 69 News the explosion was so powerful, she thought her house was coming down. She described the incident as being "intense."

