PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - The sound will stick with neighbors on Bradstreet Circle in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County.

"It sounded like a plane leaving the sky and hitting the ground. I can't even describe it," explained Ken Oberholtzer, a neighbor. "It was just earth-shattering sound."

An indescribable explosion, according to Pennsylvania State Police, fueled by a leaking propane tank on the property and felt by people for miles.

"Just about everybody within, as a bird flies, five to six miles felt the explosion at the time," said Penn Forest Deputy Chief David Michael.

"It completely shook our house," said Ashley Kattner, a neighbor. "The pictures on our walls fell, and my children were terrified."

Like several neighbors nearby, Kattner wasn't sure if something bad had happened to her house.

"We thought it was our house collapsing. It was so bad," she added. "We came outside, and it was just black smoke in the sky."

The explosion leveled the rental property where it happened and left a gaping hole and other damage at the vacation home next door.

"A lot of exterior damage," described Shawn Rios, a foreman for Stellar Cinstruction. "The windowsills on the bravo side of the house are destroyed, and there's cracking in the drywall and sheetrock inside."

By nightfall, Stellar Construction Company had plywood in place.

"Just securing the property making sure no one can get in," added Rios. "It's extremely important because their livelihood is in there."

The owner didn't want to talk on camera but Rios, who is also a Palmerton firefighter, says he felt like anyone would after something scary.

"Shaken up," explained Rios. "He's glad he wasn't here, because it's his summer home."

In his 13 years as a firefighter, he says he has never seen anything like the destruction left behind.

Fire officials say the propane tank leaked even while firefighters were on scene.

They had to extinguish flames and keep a steady supply of water on the tank to try and keep it cool.

State Police declined an interview on the matter, but a spokesperson says they are thankful no one was injured.