NESCOPECK, Pa. –A makeshift memorial is growing next to all that's left of a home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, about 20 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre.

It's where investigators say 10 people died after flames tore through it early Friday morning. The victims' ages range from 5-79 years old.

Richard Powlus lives next door and says he was awakened by a neighbor around 2:30 a.m.

"We were both out. The fire started on the front porch," Powlus said. "Moved extremely fast, extremely fast. I've never seen a fire move that fast."

He says right away he and his neighbor knew there was nothing they could do to get into the house.

"The trucks arrived, but there was no saving the structure," he said. "It was gone."

Carol is another neighbor and says her daughter called her to make sure she was okay.

"And I got up and the whole house was in flames," she said.

Three people were able to escape.

A firefighter responding to the scene realized the victims included his own family.

The community is raising money for those impacted. A GoFundMe page has surpassed $15,000.

The Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company says it's also accepting donations to help the victims' families.

Powlus describes the victims as nice people who he says will be missed.

"I wish I could turn the clock back, that's all," Powlus said, "and not allow it to happen."

State police fire marshals are investigating the fire.

