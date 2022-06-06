POCONO TWP., Pa. - Neovia Logistics Services will cut 98 jobs at its Poconos operation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.
The job cuts at the Route 715 location in Monroe County will be effective July 29, and are deemed by the state to be a "permanent layoff."
69 News has contacted Neovia Logistics for more information.
Texas-based Neovia Logistics helps companies manage and expand their supply-chain operations, according to its website. Neovia was founded in 1987 as Caterpillar Logistics Services, providing support for Caterpillar, a maker of mining and construction equipment. Neovia became a standalone company in 2012.
Neovia is what is known in the industry as a 3PL, or third-party logistics service. It has customers in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and consumer-goods industries. It operates more than 100 facilities in 20 countries, on four continents, according to its website.