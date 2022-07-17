Police Light Bar

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A 91-year-old borough man fatally shot his wife before killing himself, police said.

Leonard L. Lauchnor shot Josephine Lauchnor, 89, then then turned the gun on himself, said state police at Lehighton, who are investigating the deaths.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

They said that at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, they responded to 116 Coal St. for a report of a deceased male and female inside the residence. Both victims were deceased inside their bedroom, as a result of apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Corporal Richard W. Mrak of Troop N, Lehighton, Criminal Investigation Unit, is the lead investigator.

The Carbon County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

COMING SOON!

A new way to comment on WFMZ.com

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.