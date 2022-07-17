NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A 91-year-old borough man fatally shot his wife before killing himself, police said.
Leonard L. Lauchnor shot Josephine Lauchnor, 89, then then turned the gun on himself, said state police at Lehighton, who are investigating the deaths.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.
They said that at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, they responded to 116 Coal St. for a report of a deceased male and female inside the residence. Both victims were deceased inside their bedroom, as a result of apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
Corporal Richard W. Mrak of Troop N, Lehighton, Criminal Investigation Unit, is the lead investigator.
The Carbon County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.