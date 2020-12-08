STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Borough of Stroudsburg has always had a lovely historic charm to it.
Still, Mayor Tarah Probst was caught off guard a bit when she received a phone call from the company Blue Revolver saying their unnamed "client" wanted to decorate the town for Christmas, so they looked into it.
"It turns out Blue Revolver their client was Netflix, and they picked six small towns in the United States to spread holiday cheer with light because of the pandemic," Probst said.
The streaming giant says they picked the borough for its beauty. With the help of a team of professionals, Main Street between 6th and 7th street was transformed.
"It just makes our town shine in more ways than one," Probst said.
Word has traveled fast, and the lights are drawing crowds.
"Everybody just needs a little bit of relief right now and this just brings so much happiness," said resident Steve Ertle.
And with more people checking out lights, small businesses in the area are getting a much-needed boost too.
"We feel very blessed, it's like a miracle on Main in Stroudsburg," said Ashley Almeida, owner of The Apple Tree, a women's clothing store.
Let's be honest, Netflix has already helped a lot of us get through this pandemic. This is just a wonderful surprise.
"It's just a beautiful gift that Stroudsburg got from Netflix and we're so thankful," Probst said.
And it's the gift that keeps on giving. The town will get to keep the $30,000 light display to put up every year.