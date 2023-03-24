POCONO TWP., Pa. – Bringing back a passenger train line to the Poconos would have a major impact on the region, according to a new study from Amtrak, which estimates an additional $84 million a year in economic activity.

"I think the study codifies in different ways what we all suspected — that this addition to this market will be a boom from an economic standpoint," said Chris Barrett, with the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.

Barrett says the number could end up being even higher: "I suspect this will spin off additional building within this market, with new products, with new residences."

The line would run from Manhattan to Scranton. The study estimates it would take just under the hours with several stops, with one at the Pocono Manor property and one in East Stroudsburg.

"They estimate that they'll start at about 300,000 annual riders on the line and that it will gradually build to as many as half a million riders per year,” said Congressman Matt Cartwright (D-PA 8th District), who has been pushing for the line for years.

He points out the line would reduce traffic along Interstate 80 and Interstate 84. Amtrak estimates another $20 million in "user benefits," and $7 million in reduced public health costs from less air pollution.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority, and New Jersey Transit also recently threw their support behind it.

"This is big news because without the state of Pennsylvania behind us, we were kind of treading water, to tell you the truth," Cartwright said.

Upgrades to the track in Pennsylvania alone could range from $99 million to $176 million.

There is still a lot more work to be done. The line needs a project corridor ID designation to move forward with engineering, planning and designing. Then comes a service development plan.

Cartwright says we could see a train line operating by 2028 or even earlier.