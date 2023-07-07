WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have filed a second set of charges against a Schuylkill County salon owner already accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Criminal investigators from PSP Schuylkill Haven say Leonard Serrani is facing three new counts of felony aggravated indecent assault plus 11 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.

The 61-year-old was arrested in May on similar charges.

Authorities say the latest charges stem from numerous complaints of sexual assault from individuals receiving waxing services from Serrani at ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing Salon in the 1600 block of Long Run Road in Wayne Township.

Serrani is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

He has a preliminary hearing set for July 19.