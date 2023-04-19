HAZLETON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have two people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Luzerne County, and some recently-installed technology played a big role.

Troopers used the City of Hazleton's new automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras to help find what they believe was the getaway car.

Just after 5 p.m. last Friday, shots rang out at 52 W 23rd St. in Hazle Township. At the scene, State police found two shooting victims. One of them, 18-year-old Rolando Cepeda, didn't make it.

When troopers checked a security camera at a nearby business, they saw the suspects were wearing ski masks to hide their identities, but the camera also caught the car they were riding in: a black Honda Accord. Thanks to the new ALPR camera system installed throughout Hazleton last year, that was all the information they needed.

"These cameras are probably the most useful investigative tool that a detective can have when she's approaching a case," said Holly Beilin, a spokesperson for Flock Safety, which makes the ALPR cameras.

Beilin said the cameras are motion-activated and record the license plate of every car that drives by.

"The footage is saved for 30 days, and law enforcement are able to query that data in the event that there is a crime," said Beilin.

Flock Safety said there are 44 ALPR cameras throughout Hazleton, and they cost the city about $100,000 a year to operate.

In the case of the shooting last Friday, the license plate of that black Honda Accord was caught on two cameras in Hazleton. The data from those two cameras led the police to 17-year-old Ismael Valdez-Batista of Mahanoy City. State police believe he was the getaway driver, and have charged him with homicide. Valdez-Batista also led police to arrest a boy they believe was the shooter. They have not released his name.

Beilin said, because the cameras are so effective at tracking criminals, expect to see them in more cities around the country.

"Flock Safety ALPR cameras are in around 3,000 communities in about 45 states," said Beilin.