HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Newly released body camera footage from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office shows the interaction between Indiana State Police and 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger during a traffic stop. Kohberger, originally from Pennsylvania, is accused of having killed four University of Idaho students in November.
In the bodycam footage dated Dec. 15, Bryan Kohberger could be seen in the driver's seat, while his father Michael Kohberger was in the passenger seat.
When the officer asked where the two men were headed, Bryan Kohberger said they were going to "get some Thai food," after which his father explained they were coming from Washington State University and headed to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
"We're slightly punchy because we've been driving for hours," the elder Kohberger told the officer.
Bryan Kohberger, a graduate student at Washington State University, is reported to have been making the cross-country drive from Washington state to visit his family's home in Pennsylvania for the holidays.
During the traffic stop, the Kohbergers referenced having left WSU after an incident that involved a SWAT team, which local news sources reported as a standoff between a man and police in an apartment complex near the university campus. The standoff resulted in police fatally shooting the man.
The officer, who said he had not heard of the incident, commented, "Interesting."
"Well, it's horrifying," Michael Kohberger responded.
The father went on to further explain to the officer that the incident involved a shooting, to which his son said flatly, "We don't know about that actually. We weren't there for the shooting."
The officer cautioned Bryan Kohberger about driving too closely to the vehicles in front of him, and appeared to have let him go without issuing a ticket.
Officials say Kohberger was pulled over by police twice during his drive to Pennsylvania, this being the first of the two times he was stopped. He was let go with a verbal warning both times.