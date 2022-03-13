The woman accused of fatally stabbing a prominent Schuylkill County jeweler in Louisiana three years ago is facing a new charge.
Megan Hall was charged with sexual battery on Saturday for an incident that happened the previous day, according to a document filed in the Orleans Parish Magistrate Court.
The document included no details related to the charge.
Hall was sent to prison in 2019 after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers.
Murphy was found stabbed to death in a New Orleans hotel room.
At the time, witnesses said Murphy and Hall checked into a room together around 2 a.m. Surveillance showed her leaving the room alone just hours later.
Hall turned herself in days after the killing.
If convicted, she faces a mandatory life sentence. She is awaiting trial in that case.