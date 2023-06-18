LEWISTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about what lead to the shootings of two Pennsylvania State Troopers.

One of the them is dead.

The other is in critical condition tonight.

Officials say the suspect, they're calling Mr. Stein, showed up to the Troop G barracks in Lewistown around 11 a.m. Saturday.

That's when they say he opened fire at the patrol vehicles in the parking lot and left the scene.

They say Lieutenant James Wagner located Stein, and that's when Wagner was shot.

He's in critical condition.

Police say Stein called them several times throughout the search in what they're calling a game of cat and mouse.

Authorities say he then ambushed Trooper Jacques Rougeau, shooting and killing him.

He got into a shootout with police and was eventually killed.

The state police commissioner says he's humbled by the bravery of our Troopers.

"Unfortunately, I can say this isn't the first time one or our installations was attacked. And yet, and still, our people continue to do an admiral job running and driving to the gunfire to protect the communities that we serve, to protect the residents of the commonwealth and to protect the communities in which they work," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pa. State Police Commissioner.

Stein's motive is still unknown.

Governor Josh Shapiro ordered all flags at half-staff in honor of Trooper Rougeau.