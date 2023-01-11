ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. - Spring classes began Wednesday at the University of Idaho, and since Bryan Kohberger's arrest, many who were planning to do a virtual semester feel safe enough to now return in person. Thursday morning is the next court hearing for the Idaho killings suspect.

Six years sober, Rich Pasqua now works at a rehab facility. But back in the day, he says he did heroin and marijuana with Pleasant Valley classmate Bryan Kohberger.

"He'd be like, 'Hey, if you drive it up, like I'll smoke you guys up,' because he wanted us to hang out with him and stuff," said Pasqua. "He didn't really have like a lot of people to hang out with."

Pasqua says he worked with Kohberger after getting him a job at a local pizza place.

"He was a nice guy, was very polite," said Pasqua.

But, "you talk to him for a few minutes, you walk away and you think to yourself, like all right, he was a little strange, but like, it wasn't in a bad way," said Pasqua.

There have been several reports of Kohberger's alleged drug use and stint in rehab, before he pursued degrees in psychology and criminal justice.

Pasqua said Kohberger's entire family was nice, noting he was close with his dad, who worked in maintenance at Pleasant Valley.

Like many others, Pasqua confirmed Kohberger was bullied in his younger years for his weight.

"I never got any bad vibes off him ever," said Pasqua. "Just a little awkward."

So Pasqua was among many floored to hear Kohberger is accused of murdering four Idaho college students.

69 News talked with renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman about how the 28-year-old's past in Pennsylvania may have impacted his future.

"Bryan Kohberger studied the criminal mind after studying psychology because he was trying to understand himself," said Dr. Lieberman. "The more they get rejected, the more low self-esteem they develop, the more anger they develop."

The stabbings were what Dr. Lieberman calls a rage killing.

"That is why he wasn't really able to keep track of things, his DNA and the knife sheath, as well as he knew to from his studies," said Dr. Lieberman.

We'll note defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and Dr. Lieberman has closely followed the case, but not evaluated Kohberger herself.

Lieberman theorized, "he wanted to be a notorious killer, just like he was reading about in his classes."

Countless people in the Pleasant Valley schools, Northampton Community College and DeSales University communities say they're going to be following Kohberger's court proceedings closely.

69 News will have more on Thursday's status hearing on air and online at wfmz.com.

Idaho law experts expect it to be like a scheduling conference, where the prosecution and defense discuss how quickly they'd like to proceed in the case.