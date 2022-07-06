JIM THORPE, Pa. - A distillery in Carbon County is open for business.
NOMAD Distilling Company opened in Jim Thorpe just a little while ago.
The owners say the new place on Race Street offers events and classes.
The spirits are locally sourced.
