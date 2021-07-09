POCONOS, Pa. | Joseph Mancini of Scotrun has been named the new executive director of Pocono Services for Families & Children, replacing Tim Lee, who has retired after 14 years of dedicated service, officials say.
His appointment was approved by the organization’s board of directors, they say.
Mancini brings more than 15 years of experience in the human services field to his new position, according to his coworkers. He most recently served as executive director of community collaboration for KenCrest, an educational/community services agency, and executive director of The Arc of Philadelphia and Delaware Counties.
“We received about 30 applications and Joe was the board’s overwhelming choice to lead PSFC well into the future,” said Board President David Strunk. “He has many connections in our community, a passion to make a difference, and the necessary skill set, plus the experience to be successful in his new role.”
A graduate of the University of Scranton, where he earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling, Mancini received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from East Stroudsburg University and is certified to teach K-6th grades in Pennsylvania. In addition, he is completing a Ph.D. in organizational management, with an emphasis on behavioral health, from Grand Canyon University.
His board affiliations have included Children Beyond our Borders and Arc of Pennsylvania, and he currently serves on the board of Dyspraxia USA, officials note. His professional background includes serving as director of residential services for Community Options and providing case management for NHS Human Services.
“I am psyched about joining, and leading, the PSFC team, and putting my abilities and dedication to work for an agency right in my own community,” said Mancini. “I’m looking forward to meeting with community and nonprofit leaders, sharing objectives, and working together to reach goals and provide quality care for families.”
The search for a new executive director started last fall, with PSFC managers involved in the process with the board, officials say. There was a brief transition period as the leadership changed.
Lee started his career with PSFC as Head Start director, becoming executive director in 2010. His accomplishments include establishing The Mountain Center in 2016, which was recognized with the 2019 Edward Zigler Innovation Award by the National Head Start Association for the life-changing community impact and services offered at the facility.
Under his leadership, the agency has truly realized its objective of providing “cradle to career” services/resources, from birth to school-age kids to parents. The merger of Youth Empowerment Services with PSFC also happened under Lee’s direction, in autumn 2019.
PSFC says they're mission is to provide resources for the evolving needs of community children and families, in support of efforts to achieve their goals. A United Way partner, the nonprofit agency serves more than 300 children from infants to 6th grade, besides serving more than 1,100 teens through YES.
PSFC continues to expand services and implement new programs. Besides Head Start, Pre-K Counts and the highest quality child care, it offers emergency assistance, family engagement initiatives, and volunteer opportunities. Parents are assisted with identifying family and personal goals – in areas such as healthcare, housing and employment — and given a variety of training opportunities and resources.
PSFC has classrooms in Coolbaugh Township, East Stroudsburg, Smithfield Township and Marshalls Creek. It is accredited by the National Academy of Early Childhood Programs (NAEYC) and has earned a Keystone Star 4 state ranking at its multiple sites.
In addition to classrooms, The Mountain Center is home to several health/human service agencies and community organizations that assist the entire family.
For more information, visit their website.