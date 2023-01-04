STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A source confirms to 69 News the quadruple killings suspect with Pennsylvania ties is flying back to Idaho. 69 News is told Bryan Kohberger left from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police tell us once Bryan Kohberger is on state grounds, he'll be transferred into Moscow Police custody.

The City of Moscow Police Department posted he'll then be served with an arrest warrant, and once that warrant is returned to court, the probable cause affidavit will be unsealed.

That's the document people across the country have been waiting for, to learn what in the investigation into four slain college students led police to Kohberger.

While we don't know the details, we know law enforcement had enough to go into his family's Poconos home in the middle of the night, which is among the things Kohberger is accused of doing to the victims.

"There was ample probable cause for the issuance of the various warrants," Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso said Tuesday.

"The warrants were issued as evening search warrants, which in Pennsylvania requires additional probable cause," said Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris, who is the Area 3 commander.

Moscow police say the next step is what's called an initial appearance. That's where a magistrate court judge will explain Kohberger's rights and the charges against him; it's not where he'd enter a plea.

A preliminary hearing will then be scheduled.

After Kohberger was transferred to Pennsylvania State Police custody, the Monroe County Prison Warden told us Kohberger's time behind bars there was "uneventful."

He said the policy for high-security inmates was implemented given the seriousness of the charges, and that Kohberger was on suicide watch for his safety.

PSP told us it couldn't talk about Kohberger's extradition status for security reasons.

Meanwhile, many wonder if there may be other victims of the accused killer, who went to Pleasant Valley schools, Northampton Community College, and DeSales University.

"Looking at the scope of the situation and the ties the defendant has to my county, I would hold our office, at the disposal of Idaho authorities, to facilitate a complete background investigation into the defendant," Mancuso said Tuesday.

Moscow police are still seeking tips via phone 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us and digital media.