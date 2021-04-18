SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 74-year-old man from New Jersey is dead following a skydiving incident in Monroe County.
Reports show the incident happened near Sarah Way in Smithfield Township sometime before Noon on Sunday.
Ed Harney, of Paramaus, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center is located in Monroe County near the area where police and the coroner were called to investigate.
"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened with the chute; we're not sure yet," said Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac.
An autopsy is scheduled for this week.