SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 74-year-old man from New Jersey is dead following a skydiving incident in Monroe County. 

Reports show the incident happened near Sarah Way in Smithfield Township sometime before Noon on Sunday. 

Ed Harney, of Paramaus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center is located in Monroe County near the area where police and the coroner were called to investigate.

"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened with the chute; we're not sure yet," said Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.