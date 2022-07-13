POTTSVILLE, Pa. – A business that combines candles, pet care and body care might seem like a random mix. But it makes perfect sense to Joe Barnes and his fiancée, Ashley Michel.
On Wednesday the couple officially opened Loki & Layla Candle Company at 301 S. Centre St., Pottsville, with a ribbon-cutting.
Barnes said he has sensitive skin and must use special soaps. Both he and Michel use a lot of candles, he said.
And both have a love for dogs – the store is named after Loki Wolfgang Von Cuddles and Layla “Rayra” – the owners’ Bernese Mountain Dogs. Layla died in 2020.
“It’s one of those things that, once you go down that rabbit hole, there’s an endless supply of things you can offer,” Barnes said at a ribbon-cutting for the store. “It’s continually evolving and growing. Things that you don’t expect, but happen on their own.”
New products are being added almost weekly, Barnes said.
Barnes hand-makes all of the products. All candles are vegan/kosher and free of phthalates – chemicals used in most commercial soaps and shampoos. The candles come in more than 100 scents.
Barnes and Michael, both Schuylkill County natives, started as a candle shop in 2019, and originally opened a shop just six blocks away on North Centre Street, but within a month, COVID-19 hit and shut down the store.
They moved the store to King of Prussia Mall, about 75 miles away, where they opened in June 2020, and added its Runic Apothecary soaps and skincare products last summer. But they continued to live in the area, making the 150-mile round trip daily, Michel said.
But when Loki & Layla took part in Christkindlmarkt at Pottsville’s Yuengling Mansion in December, it inspired Michel and Barnes to return, and they did when their mall lease expired in December, Michel said.
The store for more than a decade was home to Needleplay Tattoo, Schuylkill County’s longest-running tattoo and body piercing studio. It closed in 2020.
Another significant part of the business is that $1 of every product sold is donated to charities, organized by the brand, Barnes said.
He said he was inspired by companies such as Tom’s Shoes, which gives a pair of shoes to needy children worldwide for each pair it sells.
“If you put [donations] in as part of your business model, it’s always there,” Barnes sasid. “You make a difference that way.”
Shortly after Loki & Layla started, it began its GET SOME military-inspired line of candles with humor dedicated to military families and friends. Proceeds are donated to programs and organizations aimed at helping veterans.
In 2019, it introduced the A Candle Has no Name candle line, geared toward pop culture lovers, with proceeds donated toward bat conservation. Runic Apothecary was started in memory of Barnes’ late uncle John and their mutual adoration for the Viking culture.
After losing their dog Angel “Pretty Girl” in December, they renamed the Petcare line Angel’s Petcare, with proceeds going to a fund Barnes and Michel will establish to help people with veterinary bills.
The pet care items include things such as hand crafted shampoos, sprays and pet wellness products to pamper – including a paw-and-nose balm.
“We applaud you and all of the gratitude and philanthropic things you do,” Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce President Robert S. Carl Jr. told the pair at the grand opening.
Speakers at the ceremony hailed the pair’s return to the area.
Schuylkill County Commissioner Gary Hess said it was good to see businesses returning to the county, “especially here in the city of Pottsville. It’s good to see storefronts filling up again. Your success will go farther than you ever can dream because you care about people and pets.”
Pottsville Area Development Corporation Executive Director Savas Logothetides said the shop “diversifies the offerings in downtown Pottsville.”
Barnes responded simply, “It’s nice to be part of the community again.”
The store is open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sundays. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.