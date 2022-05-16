PALMERTON, Pa. - In Portuguese, the language of Brazil, “Uai,” is a word of exclamation, much as “wow” is in English.
So when Meiriane Pessoa and her husband, Soliney, of Whitehall, decided to open a Brazilian rodizio-style all-you-can-eat restaurant Uai Brasil BBQ in Palmerton, they thought “uai” was an appropriate introduction to their food and service.
“Uai means when you make an exclamation,” Meiriane Pessoa said. “If I speak Portuguese with you, you’re going to hear a lot of ‘uai’ when talking. It’s where we’re from.”
But “uai” also can relate to the fact that the couple, with no restaurant experience, has taken such an ambitious step in a small town.
Uai Brasil BBQ opened April 22 in the former Papa Al’s Pizzeria at 315 Lehigh Ave., next to the Hungarian Club. (Papa Al’s has moved to 346 Delaware Ave.)
“We never planned to open a big restaurant,” Meiriane Pessoa said. “It was supposed to be, like, four tables.
“The first time is supposed to be a small business,” she said. “Just mostly take-outs, stuff like this.”
She said the couple, who are originally from Brazil and have lived in Whitehall for seven years and in Bethlehem for 10 years before then, got the idea from her husband’s love of cooking.
Neither have restaurant experience; her husband works in construction.
“Nothing, never,” she said with a laugh. “Nobody here has worked in a restaurant before.”
But “my husband loves making meats and barbecue at home, and everybody said to him, ‘Oh, you do this so good, you have to open a business.’ Because he loves to do this. He loves to cook.”
She said that last October or November, he asked her, “Let’s try, let’s open a business.” A friend of hers bought the building and asked whether they wanted to rent it.
She said they looked over the business, “and my husband, he was in love. He said, ‘I want to open something here.’ Without knowing anything about Palmerton, because we’ve never heard anything about Palmerton.”
She said they cleaned and painted the restaurant, “to make the place look more like us,” and opened with 13 tables.
The idea of the restaurant, she said, is “what we do at home. We try to make the people feel at home, in my house, in our house.”
Uai Brasil offers the option of rodizio service or buffet.
Rodizio ($39.99, or $19.99 for ages 7-10) is all-you-can eat, with meat offerings such as Picanija, ribeye, New York Strip, pork, chicken and sausage brought to the table and sliced.
The buffet ($17.99) offers black beans with rice, kale, plantain, bacon, carrots, eggs, chicken salad, potato salad, tomato and lettuce, and several Brazilian offerings. With the buffet, you also can buy meat at $12.99 per pound for a table to share.
They also have sandwiches and burgers for $8-$13 – though the burgers also are Brazilian and “not like a hamburger from here,” Pessoa warned.
X-Tudo is a burger covered with egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, corn and potato stix. X-Bacon is the same without the egg, and X-Burguer, without the egg and bacon.
She said the food is prepared simply, with just oil, garlic and salt.
“It’s basically everything you can buy in a supermarket,” she said. “We use the least from a can a possible. Everything is so fresh.”
Pessona said Uai Brasil expects to apply for an alcohol license soon; it’s now BYO.
Uai Brasil is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
“It’s a surprise,” she said. “Everybody who comes here from Palmerton and the towns around make us feel so comfortable. They tell us, ‘We need you guys here, because we don’t have anywhere else – it’s just pizza shops. So Palmerton was a surprise to us.
“Everybody loves our food. It’s not because I’m from there, but the best food is from Brazil,” she says with a laugh.