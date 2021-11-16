MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - New sex charges have been filed against a Monroe County deacon.
Authorities have charged 45-year-old Jeronimo Maisonet with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, according to a news release from state police.
State police say the charges stemmed from an investigation where it is alleged that he engaged in indecent conduct with a 14-year-old boy in 2016 in Middle Smithfield Township.
Maisonet was already in custody for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at the "Church of God-Holy Ground" in Middle Smithfield.
Police believe he may have victimized other kids, and anyone with information pertaining to Maisonet is asked to call State Police in Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.