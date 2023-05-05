We're learning new details about the police investigation of Bryan Kohberger.

Washington State University police have released body cam videos.

One is before the four homicides Kohberger is accused of committing and one is after.

The videos themselves don't show a whole lot, but the accompanying information provided by Washington State University does.

The video after the killings of four University of Idaho students shows police serving a search warrant on Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington.

And those officers ended up finding some potentially important evidence inside.

This video, taken on the night of December 30th of last year shows Washington State University police arriving at Bryan Kohberger's apartment mere hours after he was arrested across the country at his parents' home in the Poconos.

According to Washington State University, once officers got inside the apartment they ended up finding a total of 60 reddish-brown stains on various objects.

Tests on two of those stains, one on a pillow and another on a mattress, came back positive for blood.

The results on whose blood that is have not yet been released.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students inside their apartment in Moscow, Idaho, on the morning of November 13th.

But almost a month before that, another newly released body cam video shows Kohberger pulled over for a traffic stop on Washington State's campus.

While the traffic stop is unrelated to the criminal charges against Kohberger, it was cited in a probable cause affidavit and it shows the white Hyundai Elantra, the same car other police body cam videos showed Kohberger driving cross-country back to Pennsylvania. The car that was spotted on security video outside the apartment in Moscow, Idaho, where the homicides took place.

Kohberger is set for another court appearance next month.

The judge has a gag order in place to prevent attorneys in the case from sharing any more information beforehand.