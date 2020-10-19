Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and other state officials were in Luzerne County for a park dedication Monday.
They opened a new visitor center at Hickory Run State Park in White Haven.
Visitors will now have more information about the park's natural and cultural history and experiences.
They said there's been a dramatic uptick at state parks since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Since the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen a phenomenal increase in visitation to our state parks, across our state system we've seen an additional 6 million people," said Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.
The park has more than 40 miles of hiking trails to explore and miles of trout streams.