WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A new option for local wine and cider will open May 22 at the foot of the Blue Mountain.
Cellar Beast Winehouse near Andreas, Schuylkill County, has a team of three sommeliers who want to make great wine and introduce customers to the culture surrounding the grape.
"There can be a pretense about wine, and there doesn't need to be," Cellar Beast's Karin Kozlowski said. "We want people to come here and learn, and have fun."
Cellar Beast will offer flights, tastings, classes, along with tasting tours (2 hours, $25) that will take customers to see the wine-making process. The grapes come from Washington, Oregon and California.
The winery uses environmentally friendly processes, according to its website: "We believe in stewarding our land to create a healthy, biodiverse space for our beverage ingredients."
Cider will be made with apples from Scholl's Orchards, said Kozlowski, head cider maker.
"Cider has seen a major resurgence in the United States in the past 15 to 20 years," Kozlowski said. "It's grown exponentially."
Cellar Beast will have several wines -- riesling, pinot noir, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and more -- available opening weekend, along with cider and local beer.
Guests can bring their own food, and can check Cellar Beast's website for when food trucks or vendors will be there. The winehouse will serve "small bites" later this year and expand food offerings in 2022.
Kozlowski said Cellar Beast will sell beverages at its site and at local businesses, and the winehouse plans to enter the Philadelphia market.
In addition to Kozlowski, the Cellar Beast team include head wine maker Matthew Check and wine maker Brian Crew. Kozlowski said all three are certified sommeliers with experience in the wine industry.
Cellar Beast will be open starting May 22 from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.