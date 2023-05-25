MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - A New York is facing child pornography charges in a case with ties to Monroe County.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that 37-year-old Alkayan Khan of Ozone Park, New York was indicted by a federal grand jury for online enticement and the production and attempted production of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Officials say the indictment alleges that Khan knowingly enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of capturing or recording photographs and/or video of that activity.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

The maximum penalty Khan is facing under federal law is life imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

Authorities say this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.