Authorities in Moscow, Idaho, are set to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on the arrest of a man suspected in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The man was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork.

Kohberger was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth and remanded to Monroe County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Idaho, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Kohlberger was a DeSales University graduate with a criminal justice degree.

He got a degree in Psychology and Liberal Arts in 2018 from Northampton Community College.

The four students — identified as Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were found stabbed to death inside a home near the university's campus on Nov. 13.