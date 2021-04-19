SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a deadly skydiving accident in the Poconos.
Edward Harney, 74, died Sunday in the accident in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, authorities said.
The Paramus, New Jersey man, who was an experienced skydiver, jumped around 11:30 a.m. with three other experienced skydivers from a plane with Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center, state police said. He had jumped multiple times at the facility before.
The four jumped from about 14,000 feet, and it appeared Harney's first parachute opened, but he began to spiral and spin until his parachute was separated from him, state police said.
Harney's friends told state police that he had just gotten his jumping gear back from being serviced.
Harney disappeared into the wood line and was found near Sarah Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.
An autopsy is set for this week.
The FAA will be collecting all parachute gear and investigating, police said. State police called it an accidental death investigation.