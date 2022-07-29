EAST PENN TWP., Pa. – A deadly crash shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County for hours Friday night into Saturday morning.
A New Jersey man was killed in the wreck just before 6 p.m., said the county coroner's office. His name has not been released.
The man was in one of the cars involved in the wreck just north of the Lehigh Tunnel.
A tractor-trailer was also involved, and a medical helicopter and hazmat crews were called to the scene.
The crash grinded the evening commute to a halt.
Drone footage shows a tractor-trailer's cab on one side of the highway, and its trailer stretched across the other side.
State police have not commented on how many people were hurt or what happened.
Both sides of the highway were shut down, and traffic was backed up along the 19-mile stretch between the Mahoning Valley and Pocono exits.
Emergency workers walked from car to car asking drivers stuck in the traffic to turn around, one vehicle at a time.
After nearly four hours with both lanes closed, the southbound lane opened before 10 p.m., officials said.
The highway completely reopened around 5 a.m. Saturday, turnpike officials said.