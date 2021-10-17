Middle Smithfield Township shooting scene

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shots fired incident that led to the death of a New Jersey teen in the area of Gingerbread and Arrowhead Lanes in Middle Smithfield Township. 

Officials say they responded to the area of Gingerbread and Arrowhead Lanes in Middle Smithfield Township late Saturday night. 

Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police say they located the body of Jaheem Keith Alston, 19 of Paterson, New Jersey. 

Officials say they found Alston deceased, with gunshot wounds, in a wooded area next to the roadway. 

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Coroner's Office were called to the scene. 

