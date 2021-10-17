MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shots fired incident that led to the death of a New Jersey teen.
Officials say they responded to the area of Gingerbread and Arrowhead Lanes in Middle Smithfield Township late Saturday night.
Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police say they located the body of Jaheem Keith Alston, 19 of Paterson, New Jersey.
Officials say they found Alston deceased, with gunshot wounds, in a wooded area next to the roadway.
The Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Coroner's Office were called to the scene.