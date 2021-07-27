STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Stroudsburg High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after receiving a tip of a possible firearm threat. It was determined there was no active shooter at the school.
The Stroud Area Regional Police Officer who is assigned as School Resource Officer at the Stroudsburg Area School District was notified of the threat of a possible firearm at school at approximately 8:40 a.m.
As a precaution, the school was put on lockdown so officers could investigate the tip.
About ten minutes later the Monroe County Control Center received one call that there was an active shooter at Stroudsburg High School. The call was received from a parent, who received the information from their child, who had texted the parent from inside the school.
MCCC initiated active shooter protocols and numerous Law Enforcement Officers from numerous agencies responded to the high school.
Security Officers searched and secured the school and determined there was no active shooter event at the Stroudsburg High School.
Stroud Area Regional Police are actively investigating the anonymous tip. Officials say the students and staff at the school and the community are not believed to be in danger at this time.