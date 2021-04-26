COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa - Pocono Mountain Regional Police say they do not believe there was any foul play that led to the death of a man who was missing for nearly three weeks.
The body of 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas of Clifton Township was found within the Brady's Lake area in Monroe County on Sunday, 4/25.
Police say around 11:00 a.m. a volunteer search and rescue team located the body of Nicholas.
Nicholas was reported missing on April 6th to the Pennsylvania State Police. Family members last reported seeing the 72-year on April 5th.
The search for Nicholas intensified near Brady's Lake in Coolbaugh Township after someone found his blue truck there. His dog was also spotted near the lake.
Eventually, the search and rescue operation turned to a recovery search that relied on volunteer organizations on a part time basis.
An autopsy was conducted by the Monroe County Coroners Office on Monday, 4/26. Results are pending.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police say there is no evidence leading to foul play and Police do not have any reason to believe there is a public safety hazard.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details surrounding the death of Nicholas will be released as the investigation unfolds.