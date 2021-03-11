WALKER TWP., Pa. - A car ends up face down in Schuylkill County.
The rollover happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Valley Road in Walker Township.
We're told two vehicles were involved.
No one was hurt.
WALKER TWP., Pa. - A car ends up face down in Schuylkill County.
The rollover happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Valley Road in Walker Township.
We're told two vehicles were involved.
No one was hurt.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly to mostly cloudy and quite mild with a shower possible.
Partly to mostly cloudy and quite mild with a shower possible.
Clouds and a morning shower then some sunshine; turning breezy later and still rather warm for one more day.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.