POCONO TWP., Pa. - Flames could be seen shooting out of the Promenade at Fountain Court in Pocono Township along Route 611. Firefighters on ladders and on the ground worked to extinguish it.

"Initially a call came through this morning, a small fire in the back over near the escape room," said Jerrod Belvin, Pocono Township director of emergency services.

Belvin said firefighters were able to knock down that fire.

"Then about a half hour later, room started smoking up and at that time the fire was in the wall and it ended up traveling right up to the roof," said Belvin.

The fire prompted a large response bringing in firefighters from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This shopping center has mostly been reduced to rubble. Steel beams can be seen where the front entrances of businesses once stood.

"No businesses were in use at that time," said Belvin.

Belvin said nobody was injured. He tells us excavators were brought in to knock down walls, making sure there weren't any more flare-ups.

"Ninety percent of these companies that are all out here today are all volunteers, so thank God for the volunteers that serve this county every single day," said Belvin.

A couple other buildings at this complex remain standing. The Director of Emergency Services said the fire is believed to be electrical-related, but tells us it is still very early in the investigation.