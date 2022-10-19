TAMAQUA, Pa. - Officials in Schuylkill County are clearing up a misunderstanding about schools in the Tamaqua area.

An alert from a post-secondary school seems to have caused a panic, and may have given the impression that a serious incident was taking place, county officials said.

However that is not the case, and no incidents took place at any schools in Tamaqua, the emergency management agency said.

What actually happened was a "non-specific threat" caused the Tamaqua school district and other surrounding schools to take precautionary measures Wednesday morning.

Lehigh Carbon Community College's Tamaqua campus was on lockdown, a school official said.

Police clarified that there was never an active shooter situation.

Local police are continuing to investigate the threat.