FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. – On an early morning at Cindy's Deli in Franklin Township, Carbon County, 19-year old Josh Ahner is hard at work prepping for the lunch rush.

"I cook soup and cut vegetables and fruits," Ahner said. "All kinds of stuff."

Ahner is a student in the Palmerton Area School District, which works with Behavioral Health Associates in Lehighton — a nonprofit mental health and education system.

He's in the Career Employment Program which teams students with different employers once or twice a week to gain different skills.

"We work on good hygiene, washing our hands, wearing gloves, maintaining a clean workspace," said Caitlin Moyer, who has owned Cindy's Deli for 11 years. "We also work on chopping; they do a lot of night dicing, so we work on knife skills."

This is Moyer's first year doing the program. She has four students who come in every week.

"It's been a lot of fun," she said. "They're all different. They all bring a different energy."

"This is an opportunity for kids from around the area to get meaningful life skills, jobs, confidence to be in the employment realm," said Jordan Kuhns, public relations and social media manager for BHA.

He says they're always looking for new businesses to participate to offer students a wide variety of experience.

"Without the help and support of business around the area, the career employment isn't possible," Kuhns said.

Thanks to the program, Ahner says he now has some idea on what he wants to do when he graduates.

"Maybe a cook," he said.

"You have untapped potential and all of those students there," said Moyer. "They're all great kids; they can do anything."