POLK TWP., Pa. - A lodge and dormitory are examples of the four or five buildings Valor founder Mark Baylis hopes to build on nearby Camp Trexler in Polk and Chestnuthill townships.

"The veterans will benefit on three topics that can prevent veteran suicide," he said.

The Valor Clinic Foundation is a Monroe County based nonprofit helping homeless veterans with PTSD transition back into society.

Baylis hopes to raise funds to buy the camp. Valor would leave most of the property untouched, using it as a veteran sanctuary and training facility.

"To do a high tech, job training for technical installation technicians for broadband, and solar," he explained.

The 755-acre camp donated by conservationist Harry Trexler is being sold, possibly for more than $4 million. Fears are developers will buy it. There is growing public support to preserve it.

Scout camp CEO Rick Christ said no interviews or statements will be given.

Statewide, the Boy Scouts own 17,000 acres, land now in jeopardy as the national organization has to pay nearly $2.5 billion in a sex abuse allegation settlement.

"Time is definitely ticking. You know, we don't know when the property will go on the market for sure," said Louis Troutman, of the Pocono Heritage Land Trust, which owns a 400-acre preserve across the street.

Troutman also wants to buy the property and is looking for a partner.

While they support Valor's mission, teaming up to buy the land isn't on the table.

"Because we would get funding for this property from public sources, we would need to have public access to the property. And Valor has indicated that the veterans just really are not able to deal with that," she said.

Baylis is set to present his plan to Polk Township Monday night. He says he's confident he has a lot of private money lined up to help buy the land.

"It's a win for everybody. The conservation people, it doesn't get developed, the veterans benefit," he said.