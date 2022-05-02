TAMAQUA, Pa. - More than a dozen pieces of railroad history took a trip to Schuylkill County over the weekend.

Members of the North American Railcar Operators Association stopped by the Tamaqua Station with these "rail speeders."

The small railroad cars were used years ago to transport workers to different assignments along the railroad.

"These cars would go out on the railroad and do maintenance... they were retired probably 20 years ago," said John Schmidt, event coordinator.

Schmidt says the car operators go as fast as they are allowed to on the rails they are on. He says that speed can sometimes go up to 30 miles per hour.

