 By GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team

Federal investigators have released preliminary findings about a fatal crash during a practice run for the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show.

According to a report from the NTSB: Pilot Andy Travnicek said his plane was having an emergency after take-off at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport last month.

Another pilot in the Geico Skytypers group said Travnicek's landing gear was retracting and the plane was slowing down.

The plane started to descend, then its smoke system came on, and the plane hit the ground.

Another witness reported hearing popping noises like the backfiring of an engine before the crash.

The NTSB will release a complete report at a later date.

