STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Unionized nurses rallied Thursday in the Poconos.

They want to publicize what they see as unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios.

They gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg.

The nurses want Congress to pass the "Patient Safety Act." The measure would set minimum nurse-to-patient staffing requirements.

It would also provide whistleblower protection to nurses who call out employers for unsafe conditions for patients.

"We're in this - I'm in this - because I care. I've been a nurse for 45 years. I have never seen working conditions as poor as this. It wasn't just COVID. COVID shone light to how poor the numbers are in the hospitals," said JNESO board member Annmarie Ruggiero.

The nurses are all part of the group known as the "Jersey Nurses Economic Security Organization."

It has expanded to include nurses in other states besides New Jersey.