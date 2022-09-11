SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Workers at 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania reached a tentative deal between the union and two health care companies.

The workers were on strike for a week.

Friday we reported that a tentative deal was reached at 13 of the 14 nursing homes affected by the strike.

On Saturday, another deal was reached with SEIU workers at the Shenadoah Heights Health Care Nursing Home.

The strike affected nursing homes in Easton, Reading, East Stroudsburg and Pottsville.

Details of the agreements are expected to be released Monday.