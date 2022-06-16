A tornado watch that had been issued for the Poconos was cancelled.
The National Weather Service had issued the tornado watch for Carbon, Monroe, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties. 24 other counties in the state remain under the tornado watch.
A few showers and thunderstorms early, otherwise mostly cloudy with some breaks of hazy sun. More humid with another gusty t-storm possible towards evening..
Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A gusty thunderstorm is possible.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 7:23 pm
A tornado watch that had been issued for the Poconos was cancelled.
The National Weather Service had issued the tornado watch for Carbon, Monroe, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties. 24 other counties in the state remain under the tornado watch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.