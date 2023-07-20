KIDDER TWP., Pa. - A man who was arrested in Carbon County earlier this month is now facing murder charges in New York in the deaths of his mother and stepfather.

Back on July 8, 31-year-old Anthony Lewis was seen walking along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township after a car accident.

Police say he tried to run away from officers but was caught.

They say Lewis refused to identify himself, but police figured out he was the suspect in a double-murder in Rotterdam, New York.

Lewis is awaiting extradition to New York.