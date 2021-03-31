EAST SIDE BOROUGH, Pa. - A 63-year-old man in New York has been charged with homicide in the death of a woman whose remains were found in Carbon County more than 40 years ago.
Luis Sierra, 63, of Ozone Park, NY, faces one charge of homicide in the death of Evelyn Colon, 15, according to a news release from state police in Pennsylvania.
Colon's remains were found on the riverbank of the Lehigh River in East Side Borough on December 20, 1976. 44 years later authorities identified the remains as Evelyn Colon, of Jersey City, New Jersey.
After an investigation and numerous interviews, authorities charged Sierra in Colon's death. Sierra is in custody and will be awaiting extradition.
Sierra was 19 at the time Colon was found in 1976.
State police said they will provide more details on the case in the near future.