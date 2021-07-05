EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A skydiver died after a skydiving accident in Monroe County Monday afternoon.
Frank Kancso, 35, of Staten Island, died after the incident at Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center in Smithfield Township, according to state police.
Kancso was found unresponsive on the ground at the landing area and was life-flighted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.
Kancso was reported to have been an experienced skydiver with thousands of prior jumps.
An emergency communications official says Kancso's parachute did open, but he landed hard. It's unclear what caused the hard landing to happen.
Back in April, a skydiver was killed in that very same area. His parachute opened but it became separated from him while he was still in the air.