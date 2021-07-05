EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A skydiver was flown to the hospital after making a hard landing in Monroe County.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center in East Stroudsburg.
An emergency communications official says the skydiver's parachute did open, but the person landed hard.
There's no word on the skydiver's condition.
It's unclear what caused the hard landing to happen.
Back in April, a skydiver was killed in that very same area. His parachute opened but it became separated from him while he was still in the air.