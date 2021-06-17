Officials broke ground Thursday for the expansion and renovation at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Officials say it's been in the planning for more than ten years.

Court officials have been making-do with facilities that are undersized for what they really need.

The existing courthouse was built when there were only three judges. Now they have six.

The first phase will include the demolition of the old PNC bank which they purchased. That should happen in the next two weeks.

They also had to remove some asbestos.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.