Officials broke ground Thursday for the expansion and renovation at the Monroe County Courthouse.
Officials say it's been in the planning for more than ten years.
Court officials have been making-do with facilities that are undersized for what they really need.
The existing courthouse was built when there were only three judges. Now they have six.
The first phase will include the demolition of the old PNC bank which they purchased. That should happen in the next two weeks.
They also had to remove some asbestos.