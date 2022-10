POTTSVILLE, Pa. - People in Schuylkill County have a new place to go for medical treatment.

Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Geisinger St. Luke's new health center in Pottsville.

It's on Woodglen Road.

The facility offers immediate care, primary care, occupational medicine, and walk-in x-ray services.

It's the third building Geisinger St. Luke's has opened since 2019.