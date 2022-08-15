FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured.

State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The driver of the dump truck had failed to lower the dump body after delivering asphalt to a nearby construction project, the spokesman said. After the dump body hit the bridge, the dump truck struck the center concrete barrier and then deflected across both southbound lanes. The dump truck driver was ejected from the truck and came to rest in the left lane of I-476 South.

The dump truck continued approximately 1/10 of a mile off of the roadway and into a field, the spokesman said.

After the collision a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission safety truck arrived at the scene and was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in order to assist at the scene of the crash, according to the spokesman.

As the safety truck helped clear debris from the southbound lanes, it hit the dump truck driver, the spokesman said.

The dump truck driver was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem to be treated for her injuries.

The driver suffered moderate injuries, but is expected to recover.

The Grange Road Overpass was inspected and rendered safe.